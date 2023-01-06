MGM Healthcare experts perform surgery to correct spine deformity in a young boy

Jammu Tawi: MGM Healthcare experts have performed yet another sophisticated surgery that transformed a 16-year-old boy’s life. Dr. Vijayaraghavan

and team successfully completed a spine deformity correction surgery on the patient who was suffering from high grade rigid idiopathic kyphoscoliosis,

an abnormal curvature of the spine. This condition, known as kyphoscoliosis, is a excessive abnormal sideways and backwards curvature of the spine

that is most commonly seen in adolescents. Severe scoliosis can be disabling, hence early detection of these deformities is important. The abnormal

curve in the spine of the patient started when he was ten years old, it kept growing and became very pronounced in the last 3 years, making it very

difficult for him to carry on with his day-to-day activities. The patient was unable to even lie down flat due to the hunchback. Hailing from a financially

weak background, the boy who weighed just 24 kilograms, had to deal with more psychological issues along with his severe spine deformity.

Considering all the practical and medical difficulties he was undergoing Dr. Vijayaraghavan, Senior Consultant and Spine deformity Specialist and team

wanted to operate on him as soon as possible as this progressive deformity could compress his lung in the long run. Speaking about the surgery, Dr.

Vijayaraghavan, Senior Consultant, Institute of Neuro Sciences & Spinal Disorders, MGM Healthcare, said, “The patient needed two surgical procedures

on two consecutive days under the same anaesthesia. On the first day of the procedure the spine was approached anteriorly (from the front) we opened

the chest to loosen up the curve by doing discectomies, this procedure lasted for eight hours. On the second day the spine was approached posteriorly

and the spine corrective surgery using rods and screws was performed for ten hours.”