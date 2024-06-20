Meet the Rising Star: J&K Fencer Shines at SAI Trials!

JAMMU, June 20: Budding fencer in the Sabre event from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Antalya Jamwal Kashmir has been shortlisted and selected as Khelo India Athlete under the Khelo India Scheme of the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

As per handout received here, the fencer was selected based on her outstanding performances by winning individual Silver and Bronze medals in the nationals competitions at School Nationals and Sub-Junior U-14 fencing championships in 2023-24

The Talent Identification and Development Committee (TIDC) of the Sports Authority of India and the Fencing Association of India (FAI) shortlisted her name and She will be entitled to all the facilities and services under the schemes.

Antalaya is the daughter of Col Vikram Singh Jamwal, former International fencer from Jammu and Kashmir and first national medalist, who has conveyed gratitude to the Adhoc Committee of Fencing Jammu and Kashmir for supporting her in shaping her career.

Convener, Adhoc Committe, Rashid Ahmed Choudhary along with fencing fraternity has extended best wishes to Antalaya Jamwal for her future endeavours. (AGENCIES)