J&K Railways take on iconic world's highest bridge trial run!
Jammu Kashmir

J&K Railways take on iconic world’s highest bridge trial run!

By: Northlines

Date:

Reasi, June 20: Indian Railways on Thursday conducted a successful trial run on the newly constructed Chenab Rail Bridge, the 's highest railway bridge.
The bridge is built between Sangaldan in Ramban district and Reasi. Rail services on the line will start soon, officials said.

Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said in a post on X , “Successful trial run of MEMU train between Sangaldan – Reasi section of USBRL project.   & ”.
At present, the trains operate along the railway line from Kanyakumari to Katra, while services run from Baramulla to Sangaldan in the Kashmir Valley.
The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project will be completed by year-end.
The USBRL project, including the 48.1 km long Banihal-Sangaldan section, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20, 2024.
Phase I of the project, covering the 118 km long Qazigund-Baramulla section, was inaugurated in October 2009. Subsequent phases saw the inauguration of the 18 km long Banihal-Qazigund section in June 2013 and the 25 km long Udhampur-Katra section in July 2014.
The Chenab Rail Bridge, constructed 359 metres (around 109 feet) above the Chenab River in the  Jammu and Kashmir region, is some 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.
The 1,315 metre-long bridge is part of a broader project which aims to make the Kashmir valley accessible by the Indian Railway network.

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

