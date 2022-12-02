Mayor inaugurates 4 th day of Lawyers Sports meet

Nl Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Day four of the Lawyers Annual Sports meet was inaugurated by Sh. Rajinder Sharma, Jammu Mayor. President Jammu and

Kashmir High Court Bar Association M. K. Bhardwaj (Sr. Adv) along with Office Bearers S. Mohinder Pal Singh Palli Adv, Vice President

through Video conference on line, Surjeet Singh Andotra Adv. General Secretary, Aditya Sharma Adv, Joint Secretary, Amandeep Singh

Cashier, and many senior and young lawyers/ members of the JKHCBA, Jammu welcomed and greeted the Jammu Mayor by presenting the

bouquet. Mayor enjoyed the high tea along with the advocates and even tried his hands in the field of cricket by playing some shots. He

appreciated the step taken by the Association in organizing such events, which give some time of leisure for entertainment and rejuvenation to

the Lawyers who are otherwise very busy in their professional work.

Fourth Day Matches: First match was played between Udhampur XI and Spartan XI, in which Udhampur XI after winning the toss chose to

Bowl first. Spartan XI scored 92 runs in the quota of 10 overs. Karan Sharma was the highest scorer with 30 runs, Daljeet Singh scored 16 runs

while Anoop Gupta and Pardeep Sharma took 2 Wickets each. Chasing the target Udhampur XI scored 94 runs. Shubham was the highest

scorer with 48 runs, Akash scored 12 runs and Vishal took 1 wicket for Spartan XI. Udhampur XI won the match with 8 wickets. In a high

entertaining match requiring 17 runs from last four balls, Shubam Kapoor of Udhampur XI hit massive 3 sixes in 3 balls, and Won the match for

his team with one ball remaining.

Second match was played between The Enforcers XI and Samba XI, in which Samba XI after winning the toss batted first and scored 113

runs in 10 Overs. Vijay Gupta and Nagendra Singh was the highest scorer with 37 runs each, whereas Munish scored 22 while Avinash took 1

wicket. In reply The Enforcers XI were bundled out for 53 runs. Avinash was the highest scorer with 14 runs while Nagendra, Vikrant, Parveen

and Dansih Slathia took 2 wickets each. Samba XI won the match with 60 runs.

Third match was played between Dara XI and Udhampur XI, in which Dara XI after winning the toss bat first. Dara XI scored 92 runs in the

allotted Overs. Dinesh Sharma was the highest scorer with 35, whereas Amandeep Singh scored 28 runs while Shubham and Parteek took 1

wicket each. In reply Udhampur XI could score 83 runs in allotted 10 overs. Bhanu Slathia was the highest scorer with 31 runs, Anoop score 21

runs while Narinder and Amandeep took 2 Wickets each, Sidanth, Nitin and Aman took 1 wicket each. The Dara XI won the match with 9 runs.

Fourth match was played between Samba XI and Legal ‘A’ Star, in which Legal ‘A’ Star after winning the toss chose to bat first and scored 102

runs. Sheroz was the highest scorer with 47 runs, Gourav Jamwal scored 16 and Pranav Kohli scored 13 while Vikrant, Parveen and Munish took

1 wicket each. In reply Samba XI could score 70 runs. Naginder was the highest scorer with 20 runs, Sukesh score 14 runs while Sheroz took 3

wickets, A.P. Singh and Parvesh took 2 wickets each, Irfaan took 1 wicket. Legal ‘A’ Star won the match with 32 runs.