Jammu boy Lucky astounds Kabaddi world

Jammu, Dec 2: Talent, it is said, is what you possess, but genius is what possesses you. Talent takes you to great heights, but

being genius means exceptional.

Jammu boy Lucky Sharma is the real genius, who after creating history by becoming first player from Jammu and Kashmir and getting a

contract of Rs 10,000,00 to play for Jaipur Pink Panthers in the prestigious Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), astounded Kabaddi world with his

extraordinary skill and athletism. Lucky got the opportunity to play against another formidable team Benguluru Bulls, wherein he got the

'Game Changer of the Match' award and impressed one and all with his extraordinary Kabaddi skills.

Growing up, Lucky Sharma was destined to follow his coach’s footsteps and go on to become a Kabaddi player, something other

boys from his village dream off. He hails from a small village Pounichak, which is away from the hustle and bustle on the outskirts of

Jammu City, not much known for producing good athletes.

Just like other kids of his age, nine-year old Lucky loved spending time playing Kabaddi or watch his childood coaches Ajay Sharma

and Sanjay Sharma play. "I was a little kid when I used to watch my childhood coach Ajay Sir play which inspired me a lot. With my

parents and coach's support, I continued to follow my dream of making a name in this sport," said Lucky Sharma, whose team has

already sealed berth in the semifinals of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).