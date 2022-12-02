LGs Rolling Trophy Enters Final Phase Inter-District Divisional Level Matches Played at Various Venus

Nl Correspondent

Srinagar Dec 02: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir under LGs Rolling Trophy is achieving a great feat in providing an impressive

platform to thousands of UT based boys in Cricket. More than 40 thousand J&K Youth have participated in the tournament at various levels

across J&K under the sports extravaganza. The mega sports tournament was inaugurated by the Chief Secretary of J&K in the month of

September this year.

After completing the trails at zonal level and the inter zonal district level the well skilled and the talented cricketers are representing their native

districts in the top level inter district tournament

The final leg of the tournament was inaugurated on Friday at twin South Kashmir districts. Syed Aijaz ACR Pulwama was chief guest at

the inaugural ceremony at Sports Stadium Pulwama. DYSSO Pulwama Noor ul Haq, DYSSO Budgam Gurmukh Singh and many other

senior officials of the Department were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Syed said that it really is an honour for the District to host Inter-District matches of LGs Rolling Trophy.

He lavished praise on LG administration for taking such unique initiatives in channelling energies of the youth through sports. The

tournament is being held at sports stadium Pulwama and open field Lelhara in the District. Ganderbal V/s Baramulla and Bandipora

V/S shopian matches were played at sports stadium Pulwama and Sports Field Lelhara respectively.

At Anantnag the scheduled matches are being played at 02 venues viz HSS Bhijbehra & Sports Stadium Mattan. While expressing his

happiness on the grand success of the first phase of the LGs Rolling Trophy, Sub-District Magistrate congratulated the Department of

Youth Services & Sports for organizing such tournaments as it helps the society as a whole to keep youth away from bad habits.