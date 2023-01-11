Maxwell likely to be on flight for ODIs in India

Agencies

Glen Maxwell is expected to begin training towards the end of January for a potential Australia call-up for the ODI series against

India beginning at Mumbai on March 17.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell might not start playing competitive cricket in the immediate future, with BBL side

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey expecting the 34-year-old to be a potential candidate for the ODI series against India in mid-

March.

Maxwell broke his left fibula days after Australia's exit from the T20 World Cup in November last year after he slipped at a

friend's birthday party.

Hussey said on Wednesday the star all-rounder is expected to begin training towards the end of January for a potential Australia

call-up for the ODI series against India beginning at Mumbai on March 17.

"He's (Maxwell) not going to make it by the end of the BBL, unfortunately," Hussey told SEN on Wednesday.

"But he's very diligent in his return to play with his rehab. He's been down to the St Kilda Football Club a bit and has been at the

Junction Oval with Cricket Victoria."

"I dare say towards the end of January, he may be available or hitting some cricket balls to try and get back to play some

state cricket and Shield cricket to hopefully get on that plane for the One-Day tour of India for Australia," added Hussey.