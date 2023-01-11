DC B’la reviews Arrangements for Khelo- India Winter Games

NL Corresspondent

Baramulla, Jan 11: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting of

concerned officers here to take stock of various arrangements put in place for holding 3rd Edition of winter games under

Khelo-India sports initiative at Gulmarg from 10th to 14th February 2023.

On the occasion, Dr Sehrish took a comprehensive review of various aspects pertaining to the event wherein she

directed various authorities for adopting a coordinated approach for making the event a grand success.

She emphasized making all necessary arrangements including health, logistics and support services, accommodation,

traffic plan, lodging and other facilities, well in advance and in a hassle free manner.

Emphasising on conducting the event smoothly, the DC directed Sub Divisional Magistrate Gulmarg to coordinate with

local vendors for keeping anti-Skid Chains and other services readily available.

The DC also stressed upon the functionaries of the Mechanical Engineering Department to keep men and machinery in

ready mode for smooth plying of vehicles on Tangmarg-Gulmarg road during the event.

While reviewing the availability of portable water and electricity, the DC exhorted upon the officers of PHE and PDD to

keep all the services functional and available for the convenience of the people.

During the meeting, measures were also reviewed for establishment of a Joint Control Room with helpline Numbers for

coordination and support services.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmad Raina; Additional SP Baramulla,

CEO GDA, Sub Divisional Magistrate Gulmarg, Chief Medical officer among other concerned functionaries.