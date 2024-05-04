back to top
Jammu KashmirTwo brothers, woman died in separate road mishaps
Two brothers, woman died in separate road mishaps

By: Northlines

Srinagar, May 3: Two siblings, who were travelling on a two-wheeler, died on the spot after they were hit by a truck on the Srinagar- highway in the Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Friday, police said.

The duo were identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar and Adil Ahmad Dar, residents of Damhal Hanjipora, Kulgam. The police have launched a hunt to trace the vehicle responsible for the accident.

In another accident, a woman was grievously injured when she was hit by a speeding vehicle in Srinagar's Maloora area on Srinagar-Baramulla Road this morning.

The injured woman was shifted to the nearby JVC Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The police have registered a case and started investigations.

