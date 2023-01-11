Tenshinkan North India Karate Do Champ held

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 11: J&K Tenshinkan Karate Do Association, an affiliated unit of the Tenshinkan Shotokan-Ryu Karate Federation

of India, organised two days Tenshinkan (Kata/Kumite) North India Karate Do Championship at Indoor Hall, Bhagwati Nagar,

here.

The event was declared open by Kyoshi Hasrat Khan, India chief Tenshinkan Karate Do and president Karate Association

of India (KAI, who was chief guest.

Jatinder Choudhary, vice president of the Association was guest of honour while Shihan Brijesh Bhau was chief technical

director of the event.

Around 270 participants from various North Indian states took part in this competition which held under the overall

supervision of Kyoshi Hasrat Khan, president KAI and 8th DAN Japan.

The organising committee comprised Shihan Brijesh Bhau, Sensei Arun Sharma Bhau, Sensei Aman Sharma, Sensei Sankalp

Kampal, Sensei Gopal Sharma, Sensei Shakti Kumar, Sensei, Amandeep Singh, Sensei Honey Sharma, Sensei Avneet Kour,

Sensei Pankaj Choudhary and Yogesh Kumar.

Meanwhile, Dr. Amit Vaid, president J&K Tenshinkan Karate Do Association appreciated the participants and

officials for making the event a success.