J&K 176/6 against Punjab as bad light delays, stops play

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Jan 11: Jammu and Kashmir were 176/6 against Punjab on day-2 of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-D match as bad

light first delayed and then stopped play at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali today.

Earlier, resuming their first innings from an overnight score of 146/6, J&K added 30 runs in 11 overs of play today to reach

176/6 before bad light stopped play, forcing the umpires to call off the day.

Fazil Rashid who was unbeaten on 26 runs added 20 more runs to his overnight score to make 46, while Auqib Nabi who was

not out on 6 added 10 more runs to score unbeaten 16 runs.

Sidharth Kaul was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, who took 3 wickets by conceding 58 runs in 10 overs, while Baltej

Singh bagged 2 wickets by giving away 35 runs in his 10 overs. Mayank Markande also claimed one wicket.

Earlier, the match delayed for around three hours due to bad light and after just 11 overs of play, bad light again

stopped play.