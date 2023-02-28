SRINAGAR, Feb 28: A 40-year-old man was killed when a moving train hit him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, officials said. Police identified the victim as Hafeez-ullah-Gani of Chanderhama Pattan, who was hit and subsequently run over by the moving train at Pattan-Hamray railway station in north Kashmir at around 10.15 am. The victim was apparently mentally unsound and died on the spot instantly, they said.
Home Jammu Kashmir Man Killed After Hit By A Moving Train In J&K’s Baramulla
Latest Images
Jammu
Jammu,IN
overcast clouds
23.4 ° C
23.4 °
22.5 °
32%
4.2kmh
100%
Wed
24 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
27 °
Sun
27 °
Srinagar
Srinagar,IN
overcast clouds
5.9 ° C
5.9 °
5.9 °
92%
1.6kmh
100%
Wed
5 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
10 °
Ladakh
Leh,IN
overcast clouds
-5.6 ° C
-5.6 °
-5.6 °
79%
1.2kmh
98%
Wed
-7 °
Thu
-6 °
Fri
-6 °
Sat
-5 °
Sun
-6 °