Man Killed After Hit By A Moving Train In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Feb 28: A 40-year-old man was killed when a moving train hit him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday, officials said. Police identified the victim as Hafeez-ullah-Gani of Chanderhama Pattan, who was hit and subsequently run over by the moving train at Pattan-Hamray railway station in north Kashmir at around 10.15 am. The victim was apparently mentally unsound and died on the spot instantly, they said.