Man alleges non-consensual sex change surgery at UP hospital, police investigation underway

Muzaffarnagar, June 21: In an unexpected development, a 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has accused of undergoing sex reassignment surgery without providing consent at a hospital in Muzaffarnagar.

According to reports, the man claimed that he was deceptively taken to the hospital by an acquaintance where he was subjected to surgery after being sedated. Upon regaining consciousness, he was reportedly informed that the procedure was done to change his gender.

The man's family has filed a complaint with the police stating that he did not desire or agree to such an irreversible medical procedure. An investigation has been initiated to look into the allegations and ascertain the facts in the matter.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration has rejected the accusations maintaining that the surgery was performed after the man voluntarily visited the facility for over two months. They stated that opinion from mental health experts was also obtained as mandated before proceeding with the operation.

The issue has led to protests from some sections demanding a fair probe and compensation for the alleged victim. Local officials confirmed a case was registered and all aspects will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Further updates are awaited as law enforcement agencies work to uncover the real sequence of events in this unique case.