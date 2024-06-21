back to top
Punjabi farmworker dies after employer refuses medical help following accident in Italian fields

A tragic incident occurred in the countryside of Italy which took the life of a young farmworker from . 31-year old Satnam Singh was operating machinery on a vegetable farm near Rome when a terrible accident occurred. His right arm became trapped in the heavy equipment, resulting in severe injury.

While all workplace accidents are unfortunate, what happened after is nothing short of inhumane. The farm owner, rather than calling for an ambulance, loaded the injured man into a van alongside his fearful wife. They were then dumped on the side of the road, over an hour's drive from medical help. Satnam lost consciousness from blood loss, ultimately passing away days later in hospital.

The callous actions of the employer are now under criminal investigation by Italian authorities. If found responsible, he could face manslaughter charges for the worker's death. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke out, rightly calling such behavior “barbaric” and vowing punishment. Unfortunately migrant workers, who make up most of Italy's agricultural labor force, are all too often exploited with little legal protection.

This tragic case shines a light on the harsh realities some face to earn a living abroad. While economic opportunity was no doubt Satnam's aim, no one deserves to meet their end in such a needlessly cruel way. Hopefully through proper investigation and prosecution, his death may prevent other vulnerable lives from being put at risk through indifference to basic human decency. Our thoughts are with his loved ones left grieving in his absence.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

