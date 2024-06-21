Thousands embrace yoga on International Yoga Day across Chandigarh and Haryana

On the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day, thousands of residents from Chandigarh and Haryana came together to celebrate the ancient practice. In Chandigarh, the iconic Rock Garden was filled with yoga enthusiasts as early as dawn. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit joined the large crowd and took part in various asanas.

In Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh led the celebrations in Hisar. Government officials and cabinet ministers were in attendance at the main event, displaying commitment towards yoga and wellness. Events were organized across all district headquarters to mark the day.

The overarching theme “Yoga for Self, Society and Environment” emphasized how yoga benefits individuals and contributes to social welfare. Border Security Force personnel in Amritsar shared in the spirit by performing yoga at the India-Pakistan border checkpoint under DIG supervision.

Various associations held sessions that saw wide participation. Renowned yoga teacher Swami Lalji Maharaj guided journalists and families at the Chandigarh Press Club. People of all ages embraced the health benefits of yoga at over 100 venues across the city.

The widespread observance showed growing recognition of yoga's power to enrich lives physically and mentally. Citizens actively practiced meditation and exercises to promote well-being on both personal and communal levels. International Yoga Day was celebrated prominently across the region.