Make E-Buses Services Smart, Reliable

The emission-free electric buses, manufactured in India using cutting edge technology promising advanced amenities and powered by state-of-the-art electric power systems, can be seen plying on different routes ensuring safe, noiseless and sustainable travel for a comfortable and convenient experience to the commuters.

It is pertinent to mention that both Srinagar and Jammu have been facilitated with a fleets of modern e-buses to provide state of art public transport under smart cities project and undoubtedly people have started enjoying this public-friendly initiative as e-buses have been launched on various routes.

It is no doubt that the endeavour by the government is prolific and pragmatic but there is a need to make the services more smart and reliable for the people of Jammu city by adding some more feasible features like installing smart display boards at bus stops using GPS technology providing real time status of buses reaching at specific bus stop sheds like the case in western countries so that people get exact information about the arrival of e-buses.

This facility is not an issue in today's modern world as the government could easily step-up facility to provide this utmost necessary service facilitating the commuters to level next as unlike earlier days when Jammu has only a handful of RTC city buses moving around and remembering their timings was not a problem but now when the number of e-buses is in hundreds, it become important to make use of latest technology to keep the commuters abreast with the status of buses arriving and leaving a bus stop.

There is another important issue which the concerned authorities should take up to provide succour to the people relying on public transport and that is round the clock availability of e-buses on all routes though sorties should be made limited during the night hours with cops accompanying the RTC staff to ensure safety of passengers and the crew.

Jammu being one of the top tourist destinations in north India lack this facility which is not good as people need public transport during nights also thus the authorities should mull on this aspect and even if the government has to face some losses due to less number of passengers during odd hours, the start of night service buses in Jammu is not a bad idea. Besides exclusive buses for women passengers should also be introduced especially during the peak hours and school timings to ensure stress-free travel for the fair sex commuters.

All said and done, the concerned authorities should also go for a case study by even visiting countries which have efficient public transport systems to provide people in J&K with ultra modern public transport services by adding other facilities which those countries are providing as the population in J&K deserves the best.