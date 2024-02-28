Cooper Corporation announces expansion of manufacturing ops in Satara

Jammu Tawi:Cooper Corporation a leading engine, engine component and generator manufacturer, based in Satara, Maharashtra has proudly announced the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities with the inauguration of two state-of-the-art units in Satara.

The first expansion, located at K10- MIDC Satara, focuses on enhancing Cooper Corporation's foundry capabilities. This cutting-edge facility is equipped with modern, pollution-free, and fully automated systems, underlining Cooper Corporation's commitment to producing high-quality parts. Boasting a substantial built-up area of 52,186 square feet, the facility has a remarkable monthly production capacity of 3,500 tons. This expansion positions Cooper Corporation as a preferred choice for both domestic and international Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) seeking top-notch components.

The second unit, situated at E1 – MIDC Satara, is dedicated to aluminum high-pressure die casting.

Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd said, “These new units signify a significant milestone in our journey. With our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we are well-positioned to meet the rising demand from both domestic and international clients. These expansions reinforce our dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and providing unparalleled solutions to our valued customers.”

Cooper Corporation's expansion is aligned with its long-term vision to strengthen its position as a global leader in manufacturing high-quality precision components. The company remains dedicated to sustainable and responsible practices, ensuring a positive impact on both the industry and the environment.