Vitesco Technologies presents range of innovative solutions at Global Summit

Jammu Tawi:Vitesco Technologies, a leading international provider of modern drive technologies and solutions for e-mobility,presented a range its innovative electrification and powertrain solutions for different segments in the two-wheeler market at ACMA Global Summit and Exhibition for EVs – Transforming Mobility held on February 26th and 27th, 2024 at Manekshaw Center, Delhi.

The EV market in India is witnessing a steady growth for the past two years, with over a 100% growth registered in FY 22-23 with the sale of 1.5 million EVs. As this momentum continues, it presents an immense opportunity for component manufacturers in EV industry and charging industry to support the growth. There is a significant opportunity for Indian components manufacturers for export in this segment as well.

With this context, the focus of the 4th edition of this Global Summit and Exhibition on EVs was to showcase India as the Global Manufacturing Hub for EV Components.

Electrification products on display were for example the EMR4, a highly scalable axle drive consisting of a permanent-magnet synchronous machine, an inverter and reducer. And Vitesco Technologies' High Voltage Box – 2.0 to re-charge high voltage battery from power grid – AC and DC charging, with charging performance 11 kW and 22 kW for DC out 800 V with customized solution for 400 V available. The Master Controller calculates and distributes torque request to various control units (engine, e-motor, battery, transmission). Besides that, Vitesco Technologies also demonstrated its Fuel Cell Stack Control Valve, Inductive Rotor Position Sensor, H2 Leakage Sensor and NOx sensors.Over 100 EV component manufacturers for all vehicle segments showcased their products and technologies at ACMA EV Expo 2024. The event was organized by The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), an apex body representing India's Component Industry, which boasts a membership exceeding 850 manufacturers, contributing to more than 85 percent of the auto component industry's total turnover.