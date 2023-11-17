Mainly dry weather to continue till 26th November: MeT

Srinagar, Nov 17 : The meteorological department forecasts generally dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir until November 26th, with occasional cloudiness on the 18th and 25th of November.

An official from the department mentioned that the current weather is mainly clear to partly cloudy across most places in the region.

Despite these conditions, shallow fog with mist during morning and evening hours may affect visibility in certain areas. The official assured that there will be no significant weather activity until November 26th.

Highlighting the minimum temperatures, the official noted a significant dip across various stations in the Kashmir Division.

Konibal recorded the lowest minimum temperature at -3.5°C, closely followed by Pahlgam at -3°C. In Gulmarg, the mercury settled at -1.5°C, while in Kupwara, it was -0.2°C.

Qazigund recorded -0.1°C, Banihal settled at 2.2°C, and Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6°C.

The observed shift in temperatures indicates a cooler period for the region, according to the meteorological department. (Agencies)