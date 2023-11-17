Kulgam Encounter :5 Lashkar terrorists killed, bodies being retrieved, says IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 17 : Five terrorists believed to be belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed in the ongoing encounter with security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi said on Friday.

Sharing details about the operation, IGP Birdi stated that security forces had received inputs regarding movement of some terrorists in Kulgam.

“During the search operation, a terrorist fired from a house after which an encounter broke out. So far, five terrorists, possibly of LeT have been killed and some bodies have been sighted According to Kashmir police, the operation is in its final stages and the area is being sanitised.

The police, earlier, confirmed that the exchange of heavy fire between the security forces and the terrorists from across the border was still ongoing.

The encounter broke out on Thursday afternoon at the Samno pocket of the DH Pora area of Kulgam district.

The joint operation against the terrorists involves the Army's 34 Rashtriya Riffles, 9 Para (elite special forces unit), police, and the CRPF. (Agencies)