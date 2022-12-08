Madame Tussauds India unveils Varun Dhawan’s wax figure

Jammu Tawi: Madame Tussauds India at Noida revealed the wax figure of Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan, the new age youth icon with a

huge fan following among GenZ. The wax figure was unveiled at the state of the museum located on the 4th floor of DLF Mall of India.

Varun Dhawan is a well-known and appreciated actor among generations. The versatile actor started his career with the blockbuster film,

Student of the Year in 2012. And is also appreciated for his acclaimed roles in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2 and Badlapur. The

young superstar has a large fan following across the world, and the wax figure will be an added delight for his fans who will be able to take photos

right next to their hero.

Mr. Anshul Jain, General Manager, and Director, Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd. said, Madame Tussauds is home to some of the world’s

most iconic personalities from across genres and a figure at Madame Tussauds is the ultimate compliment for an artist. Varun Dhawan, as a young

artist, for his achievement in cinema is truly deserving of this honor. For a long time, Varun Dhawan’s followers have been awaiting for his wax figure

at Madame Tussauds. The inclusion of Varun Dhawan’s wax figure to the Madame Tussauds collection alongside other industry role models is a

great moment for the star’s admirers and followers.”