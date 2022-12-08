TECNO launches POVA 4 with 6nm Helio G99 processor at INR 11,999

Jammu Tawi: TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand announces the launch of POVA 4 from its performance-oriented POVA series,

best known for delivering Incredible Power and Speed to its consumers at a competitive price point. Multitaskers and gamers can expect superlative

performance on-the-go, as POVA 4 boasts of groundbreaking features such as a 6nm Helio G99 processor, an in-built dual gaming engine

encompassing Hyper-Engine 2.0 Lite and the Panther Engine.

Designed for the digitally savvy GenZ consumers, who use numerous applications on their smartphone, generating large volumes of data, and

are always on a lookout for a smartphone that offers strong performance and large memory. Addressing such consumer needs, the newly launched

POVA4 is loaded with a superior 13 GB RAM with memory fusion technology, 128GB storage, and a giant 6000 mAh battery supporting 18W fast

charging packed between a sparkling 6.8-inch with 90Hz Refresh rate display and a stunning curved crater design body. The smartphone comes in

three elegant colours- Cryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey and Magma Orange.

Commenting on the new entrant of the POVA series, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “As consumers continue to evolve

and become more and more digitally savvy, their expectations from a smartphone are also evolving rapidly and this encompass a range of uses

from work, learning to entertainment. As people spend more time on their smartphones to stay connected with each other, the gaming community

is only growing and the demand for high-performance affordable gaming smartphones is therefore on the rise. With the POVA product line we are

focused on providing consumers with an ultimate powerhouse series that will give access to speed, performance and excellence. In line with our

approach of segment-first innovations, we are pleased to introduce POVA 4 as the only smartphone to feature the Helio G99 processor with 13GB

RAM in the sub-15K. We are confident it will be a great success and will set a standard that others will follow.”

The enigmatically feature-rich TECNO POVA 4 is priced at INR. 11,999/- . The first sale of the same would begin on 13th December 2022

on Amazon & Jio Mart.