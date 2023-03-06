Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems Welcomes New CEO

Agencies

Mumbai: Founded by holistic nutrition and integrative lifestyle medicine expert Luke Coutinho, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems (LCHHS) has welcomed a new CEO onboard. Gautam Kapadi, who has been associated with the holistic wellness organization as its Group CFO, has now assumed this new exciting role. We interacted with Kapadi to congratulate him and get a sense of the new direction and goals for the journey ahead.

Looking back at his journey at LCHHS, he shares, “I first met Luke in 2017 and in our initial meeting, he shared his vision with me. Anyone who has interacted with Luke can attest that one meeting is all it takes to be convinced. By then, Luke had also built a talented team of nutritionists and doctors who successfully delivered programs with outstanding outcomes.

The business was ready to expand. Our goal was to grow in a disciplined manner. We established the company LCHHS in 2017, where I initially served as the part-time CFO and handled all financial and strategic aspects of the business.”

In April 2022, Kapadi joined LCHHS as the Group CFO. Apart from partnering in the growth of the LCHHS business, one of his career highlights at LCHHS was the launch of their one-of-its-kind ethical wellness platform You Care Lifestyle (www.youcarelifetyle.com) amidst the pandemic and their foray into the education sector by offering courses on nutrition, affiliated with recognized universities through Lifeness Science Institute (www.lsiworld.in).

A Chartered and Cost Accountant, Kapadi has had over 25 years of enriching experience working with reputed companies such as Marico, Kaya, Raymond, Amway, and Piramals. Delving into how this shaped his career, he says, “I consider myself very fortunate that very early in my career, I had the opportunity of working and learning from very humble and inspirational leaders such as Harsh Mariwala and Ajay Piramal. Further, I worked with some of the finest CEOs, CFOs, and functional heads during my career with large companies, and I carry many fond memories and learnings from them.”

“In my previous role as a Partner at CFO Bridge, I had the privilege of working with over 30 SMEs to provide CFO services and strengthen their financial governance. I also created and developed a Finance training module for business owners, which has benefited over 100 entrepreneurs helping them build financially successful businesses,” he adds.