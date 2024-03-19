LS Polls | J-K Apni Party, Azad-Led DPAP Open To Talks With Like-Minded Parties For Alliance

Search
SRINAGAR, Mar 19: and Apni Party (JKAP) and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Tuesday said they are open to discussions with like-minded parties for a pre-poll alliance in the Union Territory for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
However, Altaf Bukhari-led JKAP ruled out any tie-up with the BJP for now due to ideological differences.
“We have proposed to talk to various like-minded parties who want to work for the prosperity of the people of J-K. If they approach us from their end, we will discuss with them very seriously for the interests of the people,” Apni Party general secretary Rafi Mir told reporters here.
Mir said the party would invite the other like-minded parties and try to give a shape to the alliance for the benefit of the people of J-K.
“We will invite all the like-minded parties and contest the elections together. This is just a start. We expect few people will approach us and we will also approach people. The party has empowered the president to take the discussions forward. I think, it will be given a shape in a day or two,” he added.
Mir said the Apni Party has some ideological differences with the BJP and right now, talks with them are difficult.
“We will see in the time to come. We want to fight on our own strength right now,” he said.
DPAP chief spokesman Salman Nizami said discussions with like-minded parties for the alliance were in the initial stage.
“The final decision will be made in the coming days by (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad,” Nizami said. (AGENCIES)

