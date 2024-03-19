Search
JammuLG Sinha Chairs High-Level Meeting on Developing Equitable Healthcare Infrastructure in J&K
LG Sinha Chairs High-Level Meeting on Developing Equitable Healthcare Infrastructure in J&K

A high-level review meeting was conducted by and 's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss healthcare infrastructure development and access across the Union Territory. Top officials from the and Medical departments participated in the discussion along with principals of government medical colleges.

LG Sinha emphasized on the goal of equitable healthcare for all citizens of J&K. He instructed officials to analyze current facilities and services being provided at hospitals and healthcare centers. Improvement strategies must be developed to boost efficiency and effectiveness. Medical equipment utilization should be optimized in hospitals.

Progress of key projects like the upcoming Cancer Institute in Jammu, Bone & Joint Hospital and expansion works at various facilities were reviewed. Timely implementation of new medical college infrastructure was stressed upon.

J&K's healthcare human resources situation was also assessed. Filling vacant positions in premier institutes like SKIMS was directed. Control of diseases like tuberculosis, improving Ayushman Bharat coverage and streamlining of medicine procurement were other important issues addressed.

The review meeting highlights LG Sinha's focus on upgrading the region's healthcare infrastructure as well as ensuring access to quality and affordable treatment for all sections of society in J&K. Top officials were instructed to work with dedication to realize the goal of equitable healthcare for all.

LS Polls | J-K Apni Party, Azad-Led DPAP Open To Talks With Like-Minded Parties For Alliance
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

