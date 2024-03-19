DCBL wins CII CAP 2.0 Award for Exemplary Climate Resilience

Search
JammuDCBL wins CII CAP 2.0 Award for Exemplary Climate Resilience
Tawi: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a leading force in 's cement sector has won the coveted Climate Action Programme (CAP 2.0) Award 4th Edition, conferred by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This significant recognition highlights DCBL's steadfast dedication to climate resilience and sustainability and its innovative corporate efforts against climate change. The award was presented by Shri Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.The CAP 2.0° initiative by the CII-ITC Center for Excellence for Sustainable Development, aims to commend, and project meaningful corporate endeavors addressing climate change. By integrating climate action into the organizational model, the initiative champions sustainable practices across industries.Company Spokesperson said, “The CAP 2.0° Award from CII is a testament to our relentless pursuit of sustainability at Dalmia Bharat. We are proud to lead the charge in climate action, integrating innovative practices that not only mitigate environmental impact but also drive our business forward. This recognition fuels our commitment to pioneering solutions that redefine industry standards while fostering a sustainable future for generations to come.”DCBL's dedication to sustainability shines through its innovative approach to climate action. Through strategic collaboration and resource optimization, the company exemplifies a commitment to environmental stewardship. Guided by its business philosophy of “Clean and Green is Profitable and Sustainable”.

LG Sinha Chairs High-Level Meeting on Developing Equitable Healthcare Infrastructure in J&K
