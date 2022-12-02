Locals aghast at ‘brazen’ encroachment by traders in main market Ganderbal

Raja Syed Rather
Ganderbal, Dec 01 (KNO): Notwithstanding the
administration’s frequent warnings and actions, the
shopkeepers and vendors in the main market of
Ganderbal continue to occupy the footpaths and roads,
making the movement of vehicles and pedestrians difficult.
There is encroachment by shopkeepers and vendors
everywhere from Behaama Chowk to Duderhama Chowk
in this central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
Locals while talking to the news agency—Kashmir News
Observer (KNO) said there is hardly any space for a
pedestrian to walk through the market as the footpaths are
filled with carts by vendors and items by shopkeepers.
“We are forced to walk on the main road where every
other driver makes a horn to pave way for their vehicles,”
Bilal Ahmad, a local, said.
He said it is “absolutely risky” for school children, who
have bags hanging from their shoulders, to walk on the
main road not to speak on crossing the path. “The
shopkeepers have put their items up to six feet outside the
shop. They think it is their private space,” he added.
Basit Ahmad, a youth, said the encroachers are unmoved
by frequent action by the authorities. He said the vendors
are the main reason for traffic jams across the town,
especially in the main market.
“Every other day, there is a quarrel between vehicle
owners over minor accidents due to traffic jams. There is
chaos in the market,” he said.
The locals questioned the observing of Road Safety Week
saying there is no awareness among the people. They
said removing the encroachers is necessary for ensuring
the safe and smooth movement of the public in the
market.
Executive Officer Municipal Council Ganderbal Naveed
Khan didn't respond to repeated calls by this
correspondent—(KNO)