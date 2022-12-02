Locals aghast at ‘brazen’ encroachment by traders in main market Ganderbal

Raja Syed Rather

Ganderbal, Dec 01 (KNO): Notwithstanding the

administration’s frequent warnings and actions, the

shopkeepers and vendors in the main market of

Ganderbal continue to occupy the footpaths and roads,

making the movement of vehicles and pedestrians difficult.

There is encroachment by shopkeepers and vendors

everywhere from Behaama Chowk to Duderhama Chowk

in this central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Locals while talking to the news agency—Kashmir News

Observer (KNO) said there is hardly any space for a

pedestrian to walk through the market as the footpaths are

filled with carts by vendors and items by shopkeepers.

“We are forced to walk on the main road where every

other driver makes a horn to pave way for their vehicles,”

Bilal Ahmad, a local, said.

He said it is “absolutely risky” for school children, who

have bags hanging from their shoulders, to walk on the

main road not to speak on crossing the path. “The

shopkeepers have put their items up to six feet outside the

shop. They think it is their private space,” he added.

Basit Ahmad, a youth, said the encroachers are unmoved

by frequent action by the authorities. He said the vendors

are the main reason for traffic jams across the town,

especially in the main market.

“Every other day, there is a quarrel between vehicle

owners over minor accidents due to traffic jams. There is

chaos in the market,” he said.

The locals questioned the observing of Road Safety Week

saying there is no awareness among the people. They

said removing the encroachers is necessary for ensuring

the safe and smooth movement of the public in the

market.

Executive Officer Municipal Council Ganderbal Naveed

Khan didn't respond to repeated calls by this

correspondent—(KNO)