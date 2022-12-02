Govt orders upgradation of SC Khurhama Kupwara to NTPHC

Srinagar, Dec 1: Jammu and Kashmir Government on
Thursday ordered for up-gradation of Sub Centre
Khurhama Kupwara to New Type Primary Health Centre
(NTPHC) along with creation of two posts.
"Sanction is hereby, accorded to the up-gradation of Sub-
Centre Khurhama, Kupwara to the level of New Type
Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) along with creation of
following two (02) posts." Reads an order issued by
Bhupinder Kumar Secretary Health and
medical education, a copy of which lies with the news
agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).
The posts as per order include one post Medical officer
and one post of junior pharmacist.
The sanction to the creation of posts as per order shall be
subject to that the Department shall amend the relevant
recruitment rules accordingly and Posts under direct
recruitment are filled under 5. O. 192 dated 17-06-2020 a
d All future proposals, be submitted after gap analysis vis-
a-vis norms laid down by the Government of India,
besides mapping of Health Infrastructure on Gati Shakti
layers—(KNO)