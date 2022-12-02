Govt orders upgradation of SC Khurhama Kupwara to NTPHC

Srinagar, Dec 1: Jammu and Kashmir Government on

Thursday ordered for up-gradation of Sub Centre

Khurhama Kupwara to New Type Primary Health Centre

(NTPHC) along with creation of two posts.

"Sanction is hereby, accorded to the up-gradation of Sub-

Centre Khurhama, Kupwara to the level of New Type

Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) along with creation of

following two (02) posts." Reads an order issued by

Bhupinder Kumar Secretary Health and

medical education, a copy of which lies with the news

agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).

The posts as per order include one post Medical officer

and one post of junior pharmacist.

The sanction to the creation of posts as per order shall be

subject to that the Department shall amend the relevant

recruitment rules accordingly and Posts under direct

recruitment are filled under 5. O. 192 dated 17-06-2020 a

d All future proposals, be submitted after gap analysis vis-

a-vis norms laid down by the Government of India,

besides mapping of Health Infrastructure on Gati Shakti

layers—(KNO)