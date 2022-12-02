Govt sanctions Rs 125 lakh advance for establishment of skill lab at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 01: Jammu and Kashmir Government has

accorded sanction to the advance drawl of Rs 125 lakhs

for establishment of a skill lab at GMC Srinagar.

"Sanction is hereby, accorded to the advance drawl of Rs.

125.00 lakhs (Rupees One Crore Twenty Five lakhs) only,

available under Capex Budget 2022-23 of "Government

Medical College Srinagar Sector", by Principal,

Government Medical College, Srinagar for "Establishment

of Skill lab in GMC Srinagar as per MCI Norms (bearing

woks code: HMESS2021100070)" and its further

placement to Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies

Corporation for utilization of funds during the current

financial year (2022-23),"reads an order issued by

Bhupinder Kumar Secretary Health and Medical

Education.

"The approval for advance drawl shall be subject to the

conditions that Accounts Officer, Government Medical

College, Srinagar shall vouchsafe the availability of funds

for the purpose, the expenditure shall be booked on

admissible items only as approved by the competent

authority after observing all the required codal formalities

at all levels with due diligence provisioned under GFR-

2017, the funds shall be utilized for the specific purpose

without any diversion, UCs/ Red Accounts of the advance

drawl shall be furnished to the concerned quarters within

the stipulated time and All conditions as contemplated in

BEAMS generated release order shall be adhered to in

letter and spirit," order reads further.