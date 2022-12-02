Govt sanctions Rs 125 lakh advance for establishment of skill lab at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 01: Jammu and Kashmir Government has
accorded sanction to the advance drawl of Rs 125 lakhs
for establishment of a skill lab at GMC Srinagar.
"Sanction is hereby, accorded to the advance drawl of Rs.
125.00 lakhs (Rupees One Crore Twenty Five lakhs) only,
available under Capex Budget 2022-23 of "Government
Medical College Srinagar Sector", by Principal,
Government Medical College, Srinagar for "Establishment
of Skill lab in GMC Srinagar as per MCI Norms (bearing
woks code: HMESS2021100070)" and its further
placement to Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies
Corporation for utilization of funds during the current
financial year (2022-23),"reads an order issued by
Bhupinder Kumar Secretary Health and Medical
Education.
"The approval for advance drawl shall be subject to the
conditions that Accounts Officer, Government Medical
College, Srinagar shall vouchsafe the availability of funds
for the purpose, the expenditure shall be booked on
admissible items only as approved by the competent
authority after observing all the required codal formalities
at all levels with due diligence provisioned under GFR-
2017, the funds shall be utilized for the specific purpose
without any diversion, UCs/ Red Accounts of the advance
drawl shall be furnished to the concerned quarters within
the stipulated time and All conditions as contemplated in
BEAMS generated release order shall be adhered to in
letter and spirit," order reads further.