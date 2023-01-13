Jammu Tawi, Jan 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Thursday extended greetings to the people on the
occasion of Lohri (which falls on 13th January, 2023) and
Makar Sankranti (which falls on 14th January, 2023).
In a message, the Lt Governor said: “On the auspicious
occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, I extend my warm
greetings and good wishes to the people and wish them
every happiness and prosperity”.
These festivals are a symbol of our shared ethos, culture
and mark the beginning of an auspicious period of the
year. The joyous occasion also provides us an opportunity
to salute the indomitable spirit of our farmers and to
recognize their hard work and contribution to nation-
building, added the Lt Governor.
LG greets people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti
Jammu Tawi, Jan 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha