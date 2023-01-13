LG greets people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti

Jammu Tawi, Jan 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Thursday extended greetings to the people on the

occasion of Lohri (which falls on 13th January, 2023) and

Makar Sankranti (which falls on 14th January, 2023).

In a message, the Lt Governor said: “On the auspicious

occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, I extend my warm

greetings and good wishes to the people and wish them

every happiness and prosperity”.

These festivals are a symbol of our shared ethos, culture

and mark the beginning of an auspicious period of the

year. The joyous occasion also provides us an opportunity

to salute the indomitable spirit of our farmers and to

recognize their hard work and contribution to nation-

building, added the Lt Governor.