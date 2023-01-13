Enemy preferring Peer Panchal, IB to push in infiltrators, air-drop weapons: Army Chief

‘Situation along LAC with China stable but unpredictable’

New Delhi, Jan 12:

Army Chief General Manoj Pandey Thursday said that

there was a significant decline in infiltration level in J&K

2022 as 18 infiltrators were killed in 12 attempts from

across the fence. He also said that army and BSF have

procured drone jammers to foil the bids of “adversary” to

air-droop weapons and drugs along the IB in Jammu

region even though enemy are preferring

Addressing the annual day presser of army in Delhi, the

army chief said the year 2022 saw a significant dip in

infiltration level and figures. “The year 2022 saw only 12

attempts of infiltration in J&K in which 18 infiltrators were

killed,” General Pandey said.

He said that the army’s counter infiltration grid is strong

even though the enemy is now preferring other routes that

includes Peer Panchal, Jammu and International Border to

push in infiltrators and air-drop weapons etc

Replying to a query about drone challenges, he said that

the army has procured drone jammers and other

equipment to counter the air-dropping of weapons,

ammunition and drugs. “The efficacy of such equipment is

great,” he said.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said the

situation along the northern borders with China is under

control but remains ‘unpredictable’.

“However, we have been able to resolve five of the seven

issues on the table in the talk as our preparedness is of very

high level and we have enough reserves to deal with any

contingency,” Army chief said.

Without naming China, the Army Chief further said they have

been able to prevent all attempts to change the status quo (on

the LAC) in a robust manner.

He further stressed the need to ‘remain alert’, saying the

ceasefire has held well on the Pakistan border but the

neighbour’s support to terror infrastructure and terror groups

was still persistent.

Later in his address, the Army chief said peace has returned to

most of the states in the Northeast.

Speaking on Army Day, which is marked on January 15, every

year, General Pande said they are fully aligned with the future

national vision and have “decided to undertake

transformation”.

“This Army Day is special as it is also the 75th year of India’s

Independence. We are also fully aligned with the future

national vision. We have decided to undertake a

transformation,” he said.

General Pande said women officers might be commissioned

soon into the Indian Army’s Corps of Artillery, as a proposal to

that effect has been forwarded to the government for its

assent.

“We also have the Army Martial Arts Routine which will help in

dealing with combat situations. It is an amalgamation of

different martial arts in the country,” he added.