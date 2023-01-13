Enemy preferring Peer Panchal, IB to push in infiltrators, air-drop weapons: Army Chief

‘Situation along LAC with China stable but unpredictable’
New Delhi, Jan 12:
Army Chief General Manoj Pandey Thursday said that
there was a significant decline in infiltration level in J&K
2022 as 18 infiltrators were killed in 12 attempts from
across the fence. He also said that army and BSF have
procured drone jammers to foil the bids of “adversary” to
air-droop weapons and drugs along the IB in Jammu
region even though enemy are preferring
Addressing the annual day presser of army in Delhi, the
army chief said the year 2022 saw a significant dip in
infiltration level and figures. “The year 2022 saw only 12
attempts of infiltration in J&K in which 18 infiltrators were
killed,” General Pandey said.
He said that the army’s counter infiltration grid is strong
even though the enemy is now preferring other routes that
includes Peer Panchal, Jammu and International Border to
push in infiltrators and air-drop weapons etc
Replying to a query about drone challenges, he said that
the army has procured drone jammers and other
equipment to counter the air-dropping of weapons,
ammunition and drugs. “The efficacy of such equipment is
great,” he said.
Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said the
situation along the northern borders with China is under
control but remains ‘unpredictable’.
“However, we have been able to resolve five of the seven
issues on the table in the talk as our preparedness is of very
high level and we have enough reserves to deal with any
contingency,” Army chief said.
Without naming China, the Army Chief further said they have
been able to prevent all attempts to change the status quo (on
the LAC) in a robust manner.
He further stressed the need to ‘remain alert’, saying the
ceasefire has held well on the Pakistan border but the
neighbour’s support to terror infrastructure and terror groups
was still persistent.
Later in his address, the Army chief said peace has returned to
most of the states in the Northeast.
Speaking on Army Day, which is marked on January 15, every
year, General Pande said they are fully aligned with the future
national vision and have “decided to undertake
transformation”.
“This Army Day is special as it is also the 75th year of India’s
Independence. We are also fully aligned with the future
national vision. We have decided to undertake a
transformation,” he said.
General Pande said women officers might be commissioned
soon into the Indian Army’s Corps of Artillery, as a proposal to
that effect has been forwarded to the government for its
assent.
“We also have the Army Martial Arts Routine which will help in
dealing with combat situations. It is an amalgamation of
different martial arts in the country,” he added.