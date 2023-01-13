3 SK Police Academy officials conferred Home Minister’s Medal

Jammu, Jan 12: Three officers and officials of Sher-i-

Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur (SKPAU) have been

awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence

in training for the year 2021-22, a police spokesman said

on Thursday.

The medals were conferred upon Mohan Lal, Deputy

Director, Ashok Kumar, Inspector (S) and SgCt. Mastan

Singh, a statement issued said.

Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh has

congratulated all the awardees for their achievement and

bringing laurels to the organization.

He hoped that recognition by the Government will continue

to boost the morale of JKP officers & official.

Pertinent to mention here that the award is given to

recognize the importance of training and trainers in Police

organization and making training a respectable

assignment, also to promote the quality of training in

Police training institutes.