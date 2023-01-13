3 SK Police Academy officials conferred Home Minister’s Medal

Jammu, Jan 12: Three officers and officials of Sher-i-
Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur (SKPAU) have been
awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for excellence
in training for the year 2021-22, a police spokesman said
on Thursday.
The medals were conferred upon Mohan Lal, Deputy
Director, Ashok Kumar, Inspector (S) and SgCt. Mastan
Singh, a statement issued said.
Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh has
congratulated all the awardees for their achievement and
bringing laurels to the organization.
He hoped that recognition by the Government will continue
to boost the morale of JKP officers & official.
Pertinent to mention here that the award is given to
recognize the importance of training and trainers in Police
organization and making training a respectable
assignment, also to promote the quality of training in
Police training institutes.
