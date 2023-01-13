I&B cracks down on fake news peddling YouTube Channels

New Delhi, Jan 12: The PIB Fact Check Unit (FCU) of the

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting busted six

YouTube channels, which were working in a coordinated

manner and spreading false information in India.

The Fact Check Unit released six separate Twitter threads

having over 100 fact-checks to counter the fake news

spread by these channels. This is the second such action

from the Unit under the Ministry of Information and

Broadcasting where entire channels have been busted, an

official statement said.

According to the release, six YouTube channels were

found to be operating as part of a coordinated

disinformation network, had nearly 20 lakh subscribers

and their videos have been marked watched over 51 crore

times.

The YouTube channels exposed by the PIB Fact Check

unit spread fake news about the elections, proceedings in

the Supreme Court and Parliament of India, functioning of

the Government of India, etc. Examples include false

claims regarding ban on Electronic Voting Machines, and

false statements attributed to senior Constitutional

functionaries including the President of India, Chief Justice

of India.

The channels are part of a fake news economy that thrives

on monetization of fake news. The channels use fake,

clickbait and sensational thumbnails and images of

television news anchors of TV Channels to mislead the

viewers to believe that the news was authentic and drive

traffic to their channels in order to monetize the videos

published by them.

This is the second such action by the PIB Fact Check Unit.

In an earlier major action, on 20th December, 2022, the

Unit had exposed three channels peddling fake news.