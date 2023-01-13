JK Bank reduces commitment charges from July 2021-Mar 2024 ‘No charges to be paid upto Rs 10 lakh limit’

Srinagar, Jan 12: Bringing respite to the traders, the
authorities in Jammu & Kashmir Bank have decided to
reduce the commitment charges substantially after the
frequent appeals by the Valley traders and hoteliers over
the issue.
A top official in J&K Bank told that the commitment
charges have been substantially reduced for the period
nearly four years from 01 July, 2021-31 March, 2024.
Earlier, the traders had appealed to the concerned
authorities to take some favourable steps with regard to
the commitment charges on unutilized loan amount of the
borrowers.
The commitment charges have now been reduced and the
borrowers having a limit upto Rs 10 lakh will not be
charged anything while the borrowers having a limit of
above Rs 10 lakh and having average utilization less than
50% will be charged 0.25 % (per annum) of the average
unutilized limit plus applicable GST, with quarterly
application.
The document further revealed that the borrowers having
an average utilization of 50% to 70%, will be charged
0.10% (per annum) of the average unutilized limit plus
applicable GST, with quarterly application.
“Subsequent to automation and application of commitment
charges by our bank, certain issues have been raised and
clarifications sought by the operative levels. Thus a need
had been felt to have in place a detailed SOP for
addressing and redressing such matters,” the document
said.