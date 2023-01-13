JK Bank reduces commitment charges from July 2021-Mar 2024 ‘No charges to be paid upto Rs 10 lakh limit’

Srinagar, Jan 12: Bringing respite to the traders, the

authorities in Jammu & Kashmir Bank have decided to

reduce the commitment charges substantially after the

frequent appeals by the Valley traders and hoteliers over

the issue.

A top official in J&K Bank told that the commitment

charges have been substantially reduced for the period

nearly four years from 01 July, 2021-31 March, 2024.

Earlier, the traders had appealed to the concerned

authorities to take some favourable steps with regard to

the commitment charges on unutilized loan amount of the

borrowers.

The commitment charges have now been reduced and the

borrowers having a limit upto Rs 10 lakh will not be

charged anything while the borrowers having a limit of

above Rs 10 lakh and having average utilization less than

50% will be charged 0.25 % (per annum) of the average

unutilized limit plus applicable GST, with quarterly

application.

The document further revealed that the borrowers having

an average utilization of 50% to 70%, will be charged

0.10% (per annum) of the average unutilized limit plus

applicable GST, with quarterly application.

“Subsequent to automation and application of commitment

charges by our bank, certain issues have been raised and

clarifications sought by the operative levels. Thus a need

had been felt to have in place a detailed SOP for

addressing and redressing such matters,” the document

said.