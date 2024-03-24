Search
Legendary Baltimore Orioles Owner Peter Angelos Passes Away at 94 After Lengthy Illness

Baltimore lost a legendary owner as Peter Angelos, who led the city's beloved Orioles franchise for over 30 years passed away at the age of 94 on March 23rd. Angelos had been battling illness for some time.

A statement from his family confirmed that Angelos passed away peacefully following a prolonged disease. They thanked the medical team who cared for him in his final years. As per his wishes, there will be a private burial service.

Angelos made his mark in Baltimore first as a prominent trial lawyer, gaining fame through high profile class action lawsuits. In 1993, he spearheaded an investment group that purchased the Orioles from Eli Jacobs for a then-record $173 million.

Under his leadership, the Orioles spent lavishly on star players striving to bring championships to Baltimore. While Series titles eluded the team, Angelos kept the franchise competitive and a source of civic pride for the city.

In his later years, Angelos slowly transitioned control of the team's day-to-day operations to his sons John and Louis as his declined. The team was recently sold to an investment group led by Baltimore native David Rubenstein for $1.725 billion.

Tributes have poured in for the iconic owner, with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred praising Angelos' passion for Baltimore. Players and executives remembered his commitment to winning. The city mourns the loss of a giant figure who left an indelible mark on local baseball and the community. Angelos will forever be cherished as a beloved fixture of Charm City .

