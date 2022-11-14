Kiran Bedi launches key TimesPro initiatives, delivers lecture on leading better at workplaces

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 14: Dr. Kiran Bedi, retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and former Lt. Governor, Puducherry, delivered an enriching and

engaging talk at TimesPro on ‘Leading better at workplaces’. Taking a leaf from her recently published book, Fearless Governance, Dr. Bedi

shared actionable anecdotes from her time in uniform and imparted invaluable insights in leadership that she learnt during her time in her

administrative role in Puducherry.

Dr. Bedi also announced the launch of three key initiatives which are, the TimesPro Scholarship, ‘Equify’ – TimesPro’s latest offering in

POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) & DE&I (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and the TimesPro Mental Health at Workplace India

Report 2022.

The scholarships, worth Rs 2 crores, are for meritorious individuals from low-income backgrounds, giving the Indian youth an opportunity

to fulfil their career aspirations. This scholarship programme will support 400+ learners, per year, with TimesPro’s early career programmes

offered across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors and will also assist them with placement opportunities. The India Vision

Foundation and Navjyoti India Foundation, both NGOs founded by Dr. Kiran Bedi, will collaborate with TimesPro to recommend meritorious

candidates for the scholarship.

Understanding the needs of today’s corporate ecosystem, TimesPro launched ‘Equify’, a bouquet of consulting & training solutions to

transform an organisation’s work culture with interventions on POSH, DE&I and mental health.

The event also saw the launch of the TimesPro Workplace Mental Health India 2022 Report that highlights the need for empathy at

workplaces and reaffirms the significance of mental well-being and emotional intelligence at work. The report is based on the 2022 Workplace

Mental Health Survey by TimesPro, administered to participants from different work sectors such as IT, Consulting, BFSI and Education.

Speaking at the announcement, Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said, “As a Higher Edtech brand, our goal is to continue to make

excellence in education accessible and affordable, transcending barriers in a country like India. In this regard, we are proud to announce the

TimesPro scholarship for deserving candidates to aid their early career education. This TimesPro scholarship is our way of giving back to

society by creating meaningful opportunities for these learners to achieve their career aspirations. Today, we also announce two special

initiatives to positively impact workplace culture in India and who better than Dr. Bedi, who has been instrumental in India’s social journey, to

share her insights on leadership and be present with us as we take this stride forward.”

Dr. Kiran Bedi, Retired Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer and Former Lt. Governor, Puducherry, said, “The haves must provide for the

have-nots to prepare India for its 2047 goal. Every youth has to be empowered by industries, business sectors, and various government authorities

to achieve our global ambitions and build a skilled India. I’m highly appreciative of TimesPro for taking the initiative towards creating a better

workplace and providing employable skills to our youth.”