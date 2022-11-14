Kiran Bedi launches key TimesPro initiatives, delivers lecture on leading better at workplaces

NL Correspondent
Jammu, Nov 14: Dr. Kiran Bedi, retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and former Lt. Governor, Puducherry, delivered an enriching and
engaging talk at TimesPro on ‘Leading better at workplaces’. Taking a leaf from her recently published book, Fearless Governance, Dr. Bedi
shared actionable anecdotes from her time in uniform and imparted invaluable insights in leadership that she learnt during her time in her
administrative role in Puducherry.
Dr. Bedi also announced the launch of three key initiatives which are, the TimesPro Scholarship, ‘Equify’ – TimesPro’s latest offering in
POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) & DE&I (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and the TimesPro Mental Health at Workplace India
Report 2022.
The scholarships, worth Rs 2 crores, are for meritorious individuals from low-income backgrounds, giving the Indian youth an opportunity
to fulfil their career aspirations. This scholarship programme will support 400+ learners, per year, with TimesPro’s early career programmes
offered across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors and will also assist them with placement opportunities. The India Vision
Foundation and Navjyoti India Foundation, both NGOs founded by Dr. Kiran Bedi, will collaborate with TimesPro to recommend meritorious
candidates for the scholarship.
Understanding the needs of today’s corporate ecosystem, TimesPro launched ‘Equify’, a bouquet of consulting & training solutions to
transform an organisation’s work culture with interventions on POSH, DE&I and mental health.
The event also saw the launch of the TimesPro Workplace Mental Health India 2022 Report that highlights the need for empathy at
workplaces and reaffirms the significance of mental well-being and emotional intelligence at work. The report is based on the 2022 Workplace
Mental Health Survey by TimesPro, administered to participants from different work sectors such as IT, Consulting, BFSI and Education.
Speaking at the announcement, Anish Srikrishna, CEO, TimesPro, said, “As a Higher Edtech brand, our goal is to continue to make
excellence in education accessible and affordable, transcending barriers in a country like India. In this regard, we are proud to announce the
TimesPro scholarship for deserving candidates to aid their early career education. This TimesPro scholarship is our way of giving back to
society by creating meaningful opportunities for these learners to achieve their career aspirations. Today, we also announce two special
initiatives to positively impact workplace culture in India and who better than Dr. Bedi, who has been instrumental in India’s social journey, to
share her insights on leadership and be present with us as we take this stride forward.”
Dr. Kiran Bedi, Retired Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer and Former Lt. Governor, Puducherry, said, “The haves must provide for the
have-nots to prepare India for its 2047 goal. Every youth has to be empowered by industries, business sectors, and various government authorities
to achieve our global ambitions and build a skilled India. I’m highly appreciative of TimesPro for taking the initiative towards creating a better
workplace and providing employable skills to our youth.”
