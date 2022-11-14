500 attend Diabetes Health Mela at Bathinda

Bathinda, Nov 14: As many as 500 patients were screened during a Diabetes Health Mela at Max Hospital, Bathinda on Monday.

Shaukat Ahmed Parray DC inaugurated the mela which was organized in association with C-DOT Forum to mark World Diabetes

Day.

Among others, Dr. Tejwant Singh Dhillon civil surgeon and Sandeep Singh GM operation Max were also present during the

occasion.

Dr. Sushil Kotru head endocrine diabetes and obesity care center said that during mela the tests including HbA1C, blood sugar,

diabetes foot checkup, obesity checkup and TSH were offered free of cost.

The free insulin cards were also distributed to 30 type 1 diabetic children.