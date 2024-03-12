Kashmir’s Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Jammu: In a bid to further boost tourism attraction of Asia's largest Tulip Garden in Kashmir, the Department of Floriculture has added five more new tulip varieties this year besides expanding the existing garden area.

This was informed during a meeting chaired by Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad. The meeting was also attended by Director, Floriculture Kashmir, district floriculture officers and other senior officers of the department.

While addressing the meeting, the Commissioner Secretary said it was the endeavour of the department to make the Tulip Garden more attractive for tourists from all over the world. “This year we have added five new varieties bringing the total number of tulip varieties to 73. These new varieties will give an enchanting experience to the visitors making the splendid garden extremely beautiful,” he maintained.

He added that 1.7 million tulips are set to bloom this year in the upcoming season, the ground work of which has been completed. He said the department has also added another four kanal of land for the parking lot at the Tulip Garden to ensure a smooth experience for the visitors.

Sheikh Fayaz said that Tulip Garden, recently included in the World Book of Records, is a pride for the Floriculture Department and has greatly enhanced the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir. “We are anticipating a big increase in arrival of tourists to the Tulip Garden this year as compared to the last year and preparations are in full swing in this regard,' he informed.

Ahmad took note of various civil works in the garden like face lifting, toilet points, soakage pits, lightning system, illumination among other works and asked the officials concerned to complete the remaining works. He asked the DFOs to ensure parks are well maintained in all districts and all facilities for the visitors are in place. He said that all parks should have a washroom facility for ease of visitors.

Ahmad directed the officers to complete all the ongoing works in the shortest possible timeframe. He asked the Director Floriculture to personally monitor the execution of works to ensure their timely completion.

It was also revealed during the meeting that the Floriculture Department has installed multi activity children equipment in seven more parks bringing the total number of parks with children equipment to 14. Director Floriculture, Kashmir, Farooq Ahmad Rather, said it is a conscious endeavour of the department to ensure that children have fun time in the parks.

He also passed strict directions to the concerned officers to keep a close watch on the equipment in the parks to avoid any untoward incident. He said that any damaged equipment should be immediately replaced to ensure complete safety of the children.

Blooming with delight