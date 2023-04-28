Kashmiri Hindus perform Hawan after 32 years in Budgam temple

Naveed Ul Haq

Budgam, Apr 28: After a gap of 32 years, Kashmiri Pandits from different parts of the country on Friday thronged the Regenya Mata Asthapan temple at the Badipora area of Chadoora in Kashmir's Budgam district and performed Maha Yagye (Hawan).

They expressed joy over returning to their native village after such a long time and celebrating the festival “with local Muslim neighbours”. They said the event was a “symbol of hope and reconciliation” for all the communities in the valley.

Setting an example of communal harmony and brotherhood, the local Muslims extended best wishes to Pandits and helped the devotees in the smooth celebration of the religious event.

‘'This event was held after 32 years and we received a lot of love from the local residents,” a local devotee, Bhushan Lal Koul, told the news agency.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam S F Hamid also paid a visit to the temple and participated in the Hawan.

“Seeing Muslims and Pandits attending each other's functions after a 32-year break is a testament to our community's brotherhood and solidarity,” the DC said, adding, “This event showcased the changing ground realities in the region where Kashmiri Pandits are gradually returning to their homes and rebuilding their lives.” (KNO)