Kanimozhi declares Rs 57 cr of assets
Kanimozhi declares Rs 57 cr of assets

AGENCIES

DMK MP Kanimozhi, who has been re-nominated by the party for April 19 Lok Sabha polls from Thoothukudi in south Tamil Nadu, has declared total assets of over Rs 57 crore.  According to the election affidavit submitted by the DMK deputy general secretary, Kanimozhi's total liabilities stand at Rs 60,60,187. Her movable assets are Rs 38,77,79,117 and she owns three cars, including a BMW XS, valued at a little over Rs 84.11 lakh, the affidavit stated.

Her immovable assets, including residential property in Chennai, were valued at Rs 18,54,42,000. She has Rs 13,500 cash on hand.  Kanimozhi, daughter of former chief minister, the late M Karunanidhi, defeated the BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan by a massive margin of 3.47 lakh votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She is seeking another term from the segment. She had filed her nomination on Tuesday.

Kanimozhi submitted she has not been convicted in any criminal case.  While a special CBI court in Delhi had acquitted her in December 2017 in the 2G spectrum allocation scam, the Delhi high court had on March 22, 2024, admitted the central agency's plea for an appeal against her acquittal, she stated in the affidavit.

BJP offered us money to switch sides, claim 3 AAP MLAs
