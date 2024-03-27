Search
IndiaEC issues notices to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Cong’s Supriya Shrinate
India

EC issues notices to BJP’s Dilip Ghosh, Cong’s Supriya Shrinate

By: Northlines

Date:

Agencies

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.

Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat for the parliamentary elections. Their remarks were ‘undignified and in bad taste', the Election Commission (EC) said. The poll panel said that prima facie, the two remarks were violative of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties to maintain dignity during electioneering.

Kanimozhi declares Rs 57 cr of assets
