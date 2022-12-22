Kabaddi team leaves for Nationals

NL Corresspondent
, Dec 22: The boys Kabaddi team of J&K today left for participation in the 32nd Sub-Junior Kabaddi Championship scheduled to be held at
Bokaro Steel City in Jharkand from December 27 to December 30.
Before their departure, the team was screened by the J&K Council (JKSC) officials, Nusrat Gazala, Ashok Singh and Satish Gupta. Jasvir Singh,
Chairman, Unique Public Higher Secondary School distributed sports kit to the team members and officials in the presence of Surinder Mohan (general
secretary of the Association) and Ajay Gupta.
Gaurav Sharma and Ravinder Singh accompanying the team as manager and coach respectively.
The Team: Deepak Kumar, Jaanu Kumar, Daksh Singh, Aryan Sharma, Vishwas Sharma, Nitin Sharma, Pranav Dev Singh, Umar Kamarh, Abrar
Tariq, Khan Muteev Manzoor, Saksham and Tejas Sharma.

