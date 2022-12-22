NL Corresspondent
Jammu, Dec 22: All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA) today named the Senior women and under-nine teams for the upcoming National events at different
venues.
The selected teams also underwent screening conducted by the J&K Sports Council (JKSC) through its officials, Nusrat Gazala, Ashok Singh and Satish
Gupta in the presence of president AJKCA, Atul Kumar Gupta.
While the Senior women event shall be held at Kohlapur in Maharashtra from December 26, the Under-nine competition is slated to be held at Indore from
December 25.
The Teams: Senior Women: Amrita Gupta, Sonali Manhas, Stuti and Mansha Mahajan. Under-nine: Pazhany Kaushal Kohli, Alankrita Sharma and
Fatima Tu Zohra.
J&K Chess teams named for Nationals
