J&K Chess teams named for Nationals

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 22: All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA) today named the Senior women and under-nine teams for the upcoming National events at different

venues.

The selected teams also underwent screening conducted by the J&K Sports Council (JKSC) through its officials, Nusrat Gazala, Ashok Singh and Satish

Gupta in the presence of president AJKCA, Atul Kumar Gupta.

While the Senior women event shall be held at Kohlapur in Maharashtra from December 26, the Under-nine competition is slated to be held at Indore from

December 25.

The Teams: Senior Women: Amrita Gupta, Sonali Manhas, Stuti and Mansha Mahajan. Under-nine: Pazhany Kaushal Kohli, Alankrita Sharma and

Fatima Tu Zohra.