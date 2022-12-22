Dropping man of the match Kuldeep is unbelievable: Gavaskar

Agencies

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s surprise exclusion from the playing XI in the second Test against Bangladesh drew a strong criticism from the legendary Sunil

Gavaskar, who has termed the axe after a stellar show in the series opener as ‘unbelievable’.

The 28-year-old left-arm wrist spinner had career-best figures of 5/40 in the first innings in the opening Test at Chattogram. He backed it up with three

wickets in the second innings for a career-best match figures of 8/113 as India defeated Bangaldesh by 188 runs.

However, he was replaced by left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat in the second Test, which got under way at Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday. Batting great

Gavaskar, former Test bowler Dodda Ganesh and former women’s captain Anjum Chopra wondered why the team management had taken such a decision.

“Dropping a Man of the Match, that is unbelievable. That’s the only word I can use and it’s a gentle word. I would like to use quite stronger words, but it’s

unbelievable that you left out a ‘man of the match’, who got eight out of the 20 wickets,” Gavaskar told Sony Sports Network.

“You have got two other spinners (Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin). So surely, one of the other spinners could have been dropped. But this guy, who

took eight wickets should have played today with due respect to what the pitch looks like,” Gavaskar said, countering skipper KL Rahul’s argument that the 22-

yard strip looked “confusing”.

Ganesh wondered why such treatment was being meted out to Kuldeep.

“Why does this happen so often to Kuldeep Yadav? You can’t be doing this to him again and again. Please some one put an arm around his shoulder and

tell him not to lose heart. Yes. It’s tough being Kuldeep Yadav. Spare a thought for him,” said Ganesh, who played four Tests, on social media.

“Also the way the Bangladeshis struggled to pick him in the last Test makes this decision to leave him out today even more senseless and defies cricketing

logic. You want your match-winner to warm the benches?” he questioned.

“I guess the think tank needs to be a bit more considerate while dealing with the youngsters who’ve done well; and tinker the team combo accordingly. Last

time they dropped Karun (Nair) after his 303 not out to play an extra seamer at Hyderabad. And now this, with Kuldeep Yadav. Shocking. Ridiculous,” he

added.

Kuldeep had also contributed with the bat in the match, scoring 40 runs in the first innings. He had been included in India’s squad for the third One-day

International against Bangladesh after fast bowlers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar had been ruled out due to injuries.