JU wins opening tie in VC’s T20 tourney

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 29: University of Jammu (JU) made it an impressive start with win against hosts RTM Nagpur University-B in the opener of the ongoing All India Vice-Chancellor's Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament.

The JU defeated RTM by a big margin of 116 runs, courtesy brilliant allround performance from Raj Kumar Bakshi, who first made 38 runs and then clinched five wickets, including hat-trick.

Earlier, J& set a target of 193 runs losing four wickets. Naranjan Singh (53 runs) and Vishal Sudan (51) remained top scorers.

In reply, RTM University bowled out for a small total of 76 runs in 17.3 overs. It was Raj Kumar Bakshi's five-wicket haul that neutralised the opponent batting line up.