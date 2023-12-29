Kashmir Cricket League(KCL): Tournament organisers invite finalist to share available schedule for final match

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Dec 29 (: Kashmir News Service Pvt. Ltd. has invited two finalist teams and tournament collaborators of Kashmir Cricket League(KCL) to share their available schedule so that final match of the league could be played in time.

In a statement issued here, KNS, which organised the Kashmir Cricket League(KCL) in Budgam in collaboration with Youth Services and Sports & JK Sports Council requested the teams that reached the finals of the league, Sports Council and Youth Services and Sports department to share their available scheduled with them so that final match could be played.

The inaugural match was played on September 20 this years. A total of 32 teams participated in the tournament.

62 matches including two semi-finals have been played and now the final match of this league will be played on the date when both teams and collaborators will be available.

Both teams and JK Sports Council and Youth Services and Sports are requested to share their available schedule with us,” the statement reads. (KNS)