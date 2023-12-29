Tenshinkan Karate Do Champ held

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 29: The 17th J&K Tenshinkan Karate Do Championship held under the banner of J&K Tenshinkan Karate Do Association involving around 220 young participants from different parts of the Union Territory at J K Public School campus, here.

As per a handout issued here today, the event was declared open by Shaheen Wahid, SP South Jammu, who was chief guest. Gautam Daluja was guest of honour while Chhawl Choudhary, Sankalp Kamal and Shihan Naresh Chander were special guests.

The competition held under the overall technical supervision of Shishan Brijesh Bhau, 5th DAN Japan while Gopal Dass, Honey Sharma, Anikam Sharma, Abhay Partap Bhau and Sensei Avneet Kour, 2nd Black Belt from World Headquarter Japan were the Referees.

Later, Principal JK Public School, Rajesh Rathore appreciated those medal winners and asked other participants to work hard so as to take home a medal next time.