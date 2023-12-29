Pak captain rues giving ruthless Aus a sniff in MCG loss

‘A lot to work on but this is the blueprint of the way we want to play Test cricket and hopefully we'll keep doing that.' Pakistan captain Shan Masood scored 60 in the second innings

Pakistan captain Shan Masood rued his side letting Australia off the hook at key moments in the second Test but was taking plenty of positives out of the 79-run defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The performance was a clear improvement on that the tourists produced in losing the opener by 360 runs two weeks ago and Masood, who took over as skipper in November, said he thought there were signs of a way forward for the team.

“We've taken 20 wickets which we haven't done in Australia for a while, that's a box ticked,” he said. “In terms of runs, everyone got good starts and there were some nice fifties but in Test cricket against quality sides, you want to get the hundreds. Agencies