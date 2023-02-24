J&K | Samba Makes Disclosure Of Outsiders Working In Area Mandatory

JAMMU, Feb 24: Amid terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir, the Samba administration made the disclosure of outsiders working in the area mandatory, an order to the effect was issued by Deputy Commissioner Samba. He said several instances of anti national elements living under cover of being domestic helpers and tenants had emerged and thus the owners of house, agriculture fields and industries have been asked to disclose the identity of tenants within 10 days. In case of inaction, legal proceedings will be initiated, the deputy commissioner said in a statement. The order includes submission of information of the outsiders working in industries, construction companies, business establishments, as per the declaration form to the concerned Police Station. Every SHO in district Samba shall conduct verification of outsiders working in commercial establishments and that of domestic helpers, tenants and also maintain a separate register for such purpose. Legal action will be taken against people, commercial entities violating the norms, the statement read.