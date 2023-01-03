JK Police announces Rs 10 lakh reward for info about Rajouri attackers

JAMMU, Jan 3 : Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for sharing information about terrorists involved in Rajouri attack in which six civilians were killed on Sunday evening. An official said that if any person shares any specific information about militants involved in the attack he/she will be rewarded with Rs 10 lakh. He also said the details of the informer shall be kept secret.

Earlier today, a special team of the National Investigation Agency also reached to the crime scene in Dangri village.

Four civilians were killed while 6 others were injured after suspected militants stormed Dangri village on Sunday evening.Next morning, two minor children also died and few others were injured after an unattended IED blast went off in one of the houses of the slain civilians in Dangri village.

The attack has created panic and fear among the locals, while security agencies are trying ascertain details about the attack. On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also reached Dangri village to review the situation and express solidarity with the victim families. He also assured that security agencies will go to the bottom of the incident and ensure justice to the victim families.